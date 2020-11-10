Modi pays tribute to RSS ideologue Dattopant Thengadi on his birth centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to RSS ideologue Dattopant Thengadi on his birth centenary, saying he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to national progress. Thengadi founded the RSS' key affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

"I bow to the great Dattopant Thengadi Ji on the special occasion of his birth centenary. He will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to national progress and welfare of our hardworking workers, who play a big role in India's economic growth," Modi tweeted. Thengadi was born on this day in 1920 in Maharashtra.