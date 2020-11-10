Congress announces two candidates for biennial elections to Maharashtra Legislative Council

The Congress announced the names of two candidates for the ensuing biennial elections for the Nagpur Division Graduates' and Pune Division Teachers' constituencies to the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday. Party president Sonia Gandhi has approved Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari from Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency and Jayant Dinkar Asgaonkar from Pune Division Teachers' Constituency, according to a press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The press release titled 'Elections to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra-2020' was shared on the official Twitter account for announcements by the Indian National Congress. According to the Election Commission of India, the term of five members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from Graduates' and Teachers' Constituencies has expired on July 19, 2020, due to the retirement of the sitting members in Aurangabad Division Graduates', Pune Division Graduates', Nagpur Division Graduates', Amravati Division Teachers' and Pune Division Teachers' constituencies.

The commission has decided to hold the poll on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). (ANI)

