Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDP instigating Kashmiri youth for petty political gains: BJP's Vibodh Gupta

Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta on Tuesday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has started misusing its energy to instigate Kashmiri youth for its petty political gains.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:07 IST
PDP instigating Kashmiri youth for petty political gains: BJP's Vibodh Gupta

Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta on Tuesday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has started misusing its energy to instigate Kashmiri youth for its petty political gains. He also hit out at the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), saying its only aim is to gain power.

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), have formed the PAGD for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had on August 5 last year abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and divided it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"PDP has started to fully misuse its energy to instigate Kashmiri youth for its petty political gains. PDP has always tried to play with innocent lives and once again has returned to its earlier discourse to reap the harvest of blood," Gupta said. He targeted PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her statement that Kashmiri youth are picking up guns under the BJP rule.

"Terrorism was glamourised by playing with the minds of innocent youth of Kashmir during the rule of all these Gupkarians," he said. Gupta said these "so-called pseudo leaders" have absolutely nothing to do with humanity and always promoted secessionism and bloodshed.

He said now when the region is on the path of unprecedented development, these Gupkarians are again trying and crying to derail the process. The BJP leader said the only aim of all Gupkarians is to gain power.

Gupta said once the District Development Council elections begin, they will realise their worth..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first microprocessor designed in-house, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip, called the M1, marks a shif...

Bihar assembly polls: Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC.

Bihar assembly polls Final tally expected in about one hour, says EC....

Bihar assembly polls: EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats.

Bihar assembly polls EC says counting still on, results declared for 223 seats....

BoE's Haldane says vaccine news could break gloom-loop

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said that news of a possible vaccine for COVID-19 could be transformational for the economy which has been stuck in a gloom-loop. This could be transformational, Haldane told Channel 4 News. Weve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020