Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belize votes for new PM as veteran leader retires

Belize will elect a new prime minister on Wednesday as veteran leader Dean Barrow steps down after more than a dozen years in charge and the Central American country is in the grip of an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pandemic. Barrow in February handed the reins of his United Democratic Party (UDP) to Patrick Faber, who is seeking to secure a fourth consecutive term in power for Belize's conservative rulers against a center-left adversary, the People's United Party (PUP).

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 08:43 IST
Belize votes for new PM as veteran leader retires

Belize will elect a new prime minister on Wednesday as veteran leader Dean Barrow steps down after more than a dozen years in charge and the Central American country is in the grip of an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barrow in February handed the reins of his United Democratic Party (UDP) to Patrick Faber, who is seeking to secure a fourth consecutive term in power for Belize's conservative rulers against a center-left adversary, the People's United Party (PUP). However, with an economy that was in the doldrums long before the coronavirus battered the country's Caribbean tourism, its principal driver of prosperity, Faber may face a struggle against his PUP opponent, former deputy prime minister Johnny Briceno.

Belize's economy has shrunk on an annual basis every quarter since the April-June period last year through to the second quarter of 2020, the latest period for which data is available, according to government statistics. Demois Williams, 28, a graphic designer from Belize City who recently lost her job in the hotel industry, said she hoped the election would shake up the political scene and put an end to what she described as the "oligarchy" of the last 15 years.

"For too long the common electorate has sat at the sidelines of poverty, watching our (parliament) mirror a monarchy that older generations, still stuck in a neo-colonial society, elected," said Williams, who plans to vote for a third party. The prolonged downturn has left many voters in Belize fighting poverty, while the government imposes hefty fines on anyone caught in public not wearing a face mask, lending an especially sharp edge to the precarious times.

The main international airport of the country of some 400,000 people only re-opened last month, giving little time for the economy to recover ahead of the vote. Flooding from the Eta storm system was a challenge in some parts of the country, but would not stop the election, Barrow said in comments reported by the Caribbean National Weekly news website.

Scandals and corruption allegations have taken the shine off Barrow's premiership, and grumblings about nepotism have been fed by the fact his sister is running to succeed him in parliament while a son, a former convict, is also on the UDP ticket. Reliable polls are few and far between in the former British colony, making the outcome of the vote hard to predict.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches MacBook Air, Pro with first Apple-designed microprocessor

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first Apple-designed microprocessor, called the M1, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The new chip marks a shift aw...

Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 1 arrested in Manipur

One person has been arrested anddrugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in ManipursTengnoupal district, police said on WednesdayActing on a tip-off, police intercepted a car andseized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, be...

Taiwan processor chip maker to set up $3.5 billion US arm

A Taiwanese maker of processor chips for Apple Inc. and other customers plans to invest 3.5 billion to set up a U.S. subsidiary amid American concern about relying too heavily on sources in Asia for high-tech components. Taiwan Semiconducto...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba records billions in sales as China's first post-virus Singles' Day kicks off

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said orders made during its Singles Day mega-shopping festival had exceeded 56 billion by Wednesday morning, as consumers sought to cash in on a deluge of discounts. This years shopping ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020