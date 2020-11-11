Left Menu
Development News Edition

Election 2020 Today: Smooth election, Biden ready to work

But while they will control the chamber, they had expected to win perhaps 15 new seats until they were blindsided by a surge of Republican voters in districts around the country. BREAKING STEREOTYPES: The husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, plans to leave his private law practice by Inauguration Day to focus on White House duties.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:00 IST
Election 2020 Today: Smooth election, Biden ready to work

Here's what's happening Wednesday in Election 2020. TODAY'S TOP STORIES: SMOOTH ELECTION: State officials and election experts say the 2020 election unfolded smoothly across the country and without any widespread irregularities.

That's a stark contrast with the baseless claims of fraud being levelled by President Donald Trump following his defeat. Election experts say the large increase in advance voting helped take pressure off Election Day operations. There were also no incidents of violence at the polls or voter intimidation.

Trump has made numerous claims of fraud but has not provided evidence to back up those claims. 'GET RIGHT TO WORK': President-elect Joe Biden is shrugging off Trump's fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as “inconsequential,” even as Democrats elsewhere warn that the Republican president's actions are dangerous.

Trump has blocked the incoming president from receiving intelligence briefings and withheld federal funding intended to help facilitate the transfer of power. GOP BACKS TRUMP: Republicans are largely standing with Trump as he launches false attacks on the integrity of the 2020 election.

The effort appears aimed at trying to discredit Biden, who has secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. The GOP efforts to malign the election could create challenges for Biden as he seeks to govern next year and address the nation's pressing problems, including the coronavirus pandemic and economic uncertainty.

HOUSE CONTROL: Democrats have clinched two more years of controlling the House. But they'll do it with a potentially razor-thin majority. That would mean a bittersweet finale to last week's elections that's leaving them divided and with scant margin for error for advancing their agenda. But while they will control the chamber, they had expected to win perhaps 15 new seats until they were blindsided by a surge of Republican voters in districts around the country.

BREAKING STEREOTYPES: The husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, plans to leave his private law practice by Inauguration Day to focus on White House duties. Emhoff's decision to leave DLA Piper also avoids any appearance of conflicts of interest, as the firm has a lobbying presence in Washington.

Emhoff, 56, will be the first man to hold the role of vice presidential spouse; Harris will be the nation's first female vice president. Emhoff's decision to leave his high-profile job tracks with choices female political spouses have made for years. He hasn't said what issues he'll take on.

QUOTABLE: “The 2020 general election was one of the smoothest and most well-run elections that we have ever seen, and that is remarkable considering all the challenges.” — Ben Hovland, a Democrat appointed by Trump to serve on the Election Assistance Commission, which works closely with officials on election administration..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sputnik V vaccine 92 per cent 'effective' against coronavirus, claims Russia

Russias Sputnik V vaccine has shown 92 per cent efficacy in preventing COVID-19, according to interim trial results announced by the countrys health ministry on Wednesday. The announcement follows results unveiled earlier this week by vacci...

Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks

While surgical masks have been highly sought after this year, Joe Biden rubber masks are also seeing some demand. Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer, began producing masks resembling the US president-elect in the middle of October, ahea...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flowing into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned around the vast nation. With outsi...

IFFCO announces reduction of ₹50/bag in price of NP fertilisers

IFFCO today announced the reduction of 50bag in the price of NP 2020013 Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate Fertilisers across India with immediate effect on all stocks. According to an IFFCO statement of the cost is reduced by 1000Tonn as support ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020