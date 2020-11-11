Left Menu
Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday paid tribute to the first education minister of the country Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:54 IST
Nitish Kumar paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary today. [Photo/Nitish Kumar Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday paid tribute to the first education minister of the country Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 132nd birth anniversary. "Paid tributes to the country's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary," Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Earlier today, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Azad for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity. "Tributes to veteran freedom fighter and nationalist, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his enduring contribution in the field of education and for relentlessly striving for national unity," he tweeted.

The National Education Day or Rashtriya Shiksha Diwas is celebrated every year on November 11 on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

