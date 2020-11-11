Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP gained on development agenda, says Kateel

The by-poll victories in two assembly constituencies in Karnataka is a reflection of the mindset of the people who have accepted the BJPs development agenda, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:25 IST
BJP gained on development agenda, says Kateel

The by-poll victories in two assembly constituencies in Karnataka is a reflection of the mindset of the people who have accepted the BJPs development agenda, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday. Addressing reporters here, he said the mandate given to BJP in the by-elections held for Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituencies and for three legislative council elections proved that the Congress party is unreliable.

He said people have rejected the politics of caste and goondaism and blessed the BJP in both assembly constituencies. "The victory is the result of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas development agenda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in governance," he said.

He said the NDA's performance in the Bihar assembly polls showed that the Modi wave is still present in the country..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat makes port call at Mormugao Port in Goa

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on 10 Nov 20. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India.After ...

20 deaths, 1,911 fresh virus cases in UP

Twenty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as 1,911 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,03,159, according to a health bulletin. So far, 7,281 people have succumbed to the infection in ...

Jute balers plan to move court to challenge govt's stock limit order

Raw jute suppliers on Wednesday said they are planning to move a court to challenge the Jute Commissioners JC order that capped the maximum stock holding limit at 500 quintals to prevent hoarding of the commodity. Jute Balers Association wi...

Noida, Ghaziabad brought under FRRO Delhi for services to OCI card holders

To facilitate comfortable stay of foreigners in the country, the Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that Gautam Buddh Nagar Noida and Ghaziabad districts have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Foreigners Regional Registration Off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020