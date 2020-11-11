Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubbak by-election a lesson for ruling TRS, says Congress

Asserting that people voted for the BJP in the just-concluded Dubbak by-election to teach the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) a lesson, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said that this should be an eye-opener for the ruling party and the chief minister.

ANI | Khammam (Telangana) | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:59 IST
Dubbak by-election a lesson for ruling TRS, says Congress
Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that people voted for the BJP in the just-concluded Dubbak by-election to teach the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) a lesson, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said that this should be an eye-opener for the ruling party and the chief minister. Also admitting that it was a mistake to recommend the ticket to Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who recently joined the Congress after quitting the TRS, Rao said that he was made the Congress candidate to teach the TRS a lesson.

"In the recent Dubbak by-election, the Congress party stood third despite trying our best. Our candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy who joined the Congress from Telangana Rashtra Samithi was a bit of a drawback. He was made to stand because we wanted to teach the TRS a lesson. But the BJP tried to misguide the people by saying that if Srinivas Reddy wins the elections, then he would join the TRS back. Recommending the ticket to Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was a mistake," the Congress leader said. Rao added that people voting for the BJP should be an "eye-opener" for the TRS and Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao that people were slowly turning against their party.

"People voted for the BJP just to teach the TRS a lesson. This is an eye-opener for the TRS and the CM. People are slowly turning against you (TRS) and it is even more shocking that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who always supports the TRS, has not shown any support in the Dubbak by-elections," he said. He concluded that the parties should think twice before distributing tickets.

"Even the Congress party must think before giving out tickets. The ticket must only be given to a person who is loyal to the party and will work for people at all times, and not to someone who comes from other parties. We have faced a bitter situation in the past as well," he added, targeting Reddy. He rued earlier the Other Backward Classes were a vote bank for the Congress. "But now we have noticed that they are turning towards other parties. This is a serious issue and we have to discuss the same to prevent mistakes in the future. We will hold a meeting before the upcoming GHMC elections to discuss the current situation of the party."

In Dubbak, BJP's M Raghunandan Rao defeated the TRS' Solipeta Sujatha by 1,470 votes. The BJP secured 62,772 votes, TRS 61,302 votes and the Congress bagged 21,819 votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor LG R K Mathur met Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory, according to an official statement. The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario fo...

Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count up by 207; two more die

Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rose to 44,491, after 207 fresh cases were detected on Wednesday, the highest in the state, a health department official said. With two more deaths, the number of casualties in the district reached 1,941, the offic...

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat makes port call at Mormugao Port in Goa

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on 10 Nov 20. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India.After ...

20 deaths, 1,911 fresh virus cases in UP

Twenty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as 1,911 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,03,159, according to a health bulletin. So far, 7,281 people have succumbed to the infection in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020