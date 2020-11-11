Nadda credits Modi for NDA's Bihar victory

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for the NDA's victory in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said people of the state have chosen 'vikas raaj' (rule of development) over an atmosphere of crime and anarchy. Thanking the people for his party's victory in Bihar assembly polls and bypolls in various states, Nadda said this was India's first big elections after the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Questions were raised about the leadership of big and powerful countries during the coronavirus pandemic, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a bold and timely decision of lockdown that saved lives of a large number of people," Nadda said. Prime Minister Modi's leadership during this period of crisis ensured the safety and security of the countrymen, Nadda said while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here at a post-poll thanksgiving event.

Amid a festival-like atmosphere at the venue with the crowd continuously chanting 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (Modi can make it possible), Nadda said, "People of Bihar have chosen 'vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT (direct benefit transfer) raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over lantern." He further said the election results show how the Modi government has taken welfare schemes to the masses and provided all necessary help to the people during the pandemic..