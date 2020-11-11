Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties claim irregularities in final stages of vote counting in Bihar

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were "irregularities" during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission (EC) soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:31 IST
Left parties claim irregularities in final stages of vote counting in Bihar

The Left parties alleged on Wednesday that there were "irregularities" during the final stages of counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the issue will be raised with the Election Commission (EC) soon. The three Left parties -- Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- won an impressive 16 of the 29 seats they contested in the Bihar polls.

"The Left parties are of the opinion that there were certain clear irregularities during the last stages of the counting that need to be seriously addressed by the Election Commission. Along with other partners of the Mahagathbandhan, the Left parties will take up these matters with the Election Commission of India," the three parties said in a joint statement. Of the 16 seats, the CPI-ML (Liberation) won 12, while the CPI and the CPI(M) won two each.

Sources said that the Left parties and their alliance partners RJD are deliberating on the issue of malpractice during the counting of votes on Tuesday and have the support of the Congress. The CPI(ML), which demanded a recount in three seats, will seek CCTV footage from the counting centres before taking a final call on the matter, sources said.

"The EC must ensure recounting of votes in all seats where victory margin is narrower than postal ballots. Several MGB candidates have been declared defeated by extremely narrow margins and irregularities have been reported in the counting process," said Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) general secretary, in a tweet late on Tuesday night. Sources also indicate that the parties are seeking information on 11 seats, all of which were close contests. In these cases, the Mahagathbandhan candidates were announced winners at the counting centres, but certificates were issued to their competitors after some time, sources said. In their statement on Wednesday, the Left parties thanked the voters of Bihar for their support to the Mahagathbandhan.

"This included the candidates of the Left parties, which contributed to the Mahagathbandhan putting up a spirited contest in the election against the ruling BJP-JD(U) and its government. "The response of the youth and the people to the issues concerning people's livelihood and employment was heartening," the statement said.

It also said the difference in the vote share of both the alliances was "very, very small". While the BJP-led alliance lost 12 per cent votes compared to what it had polled in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) won only 43 seats, as compared to the 71 it had won in the last Assembly election, the statement said.

"The CM's defection from the Mahagathbandhan to the BJP is, amongst other factors, rejected by a large section of the electorate. "The BJP and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi raised the communal agenda to a very high pitch and sought to communally polarise the electorate. This was effectively met largely by the Mahagathbandhan's focus on the economic distress caused by the lockdown and the utter failure of the BJP and its allies in containing the pandemic and galloping unemployment," it said.

The Left parties said their presence in the Bihar Assembly will be utilised to "advance the cause of the toiling people, raising crucial issues like jobs and on social/economic injustices". "The struggle to achieve these objectives shall vigorously continue," the three parties said.

A stellar performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U)..

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...

With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

Indias coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020