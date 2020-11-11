Left Menu
Development News Edition

New balance of power is set to emerge: EAM on post-COVID-19 global scenario

In an address at a conference, Jaishankar also noted that many countries have expanded their definition of national security and are laying greater emphasis on resilient supply chains in view of the situation arising out of the pandemic. Without providing specifics, the external affairs minister said the recent events suggest that the accompanying mindsets will put multilateralism under stress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:47 IST
New balance of power is set to emerge: EAM on post-COVID-19 global scenario

The coronavirus pandemic has acted as a complicating factor in a world that was already reeling under stress and a new balance of power is set to emerge from the ongoing situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. In an address at a conference, Jaishankar also noted that many countries have expanded their definition of national security and are laying greater emphasis on resilient supply chains in view of the situation arising out of the pandemic.

Without providing specifics, the external affairs minister said the recent events suggest that the accompanying mindsets will put multilateralism under stress. "That we are heading towards new balances of power and interests is not in doubt. Nor is the reality that this will manifest itself in a more multi-polar global architecture. Recent events suggest that the accompanying mindsets will put multilateralism under stress," he said. "Not all of us want that, though actions rather than words will speak for intentions. If the old order erodes and a new one has yet to emerge, we are probably headed for a long transition. It will be one characterised by convergences among powers and working arrangements to give that practical shape," he said at the Asian leadership conference.

The external affairs minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has been an additional – and really serious – complicating factor. "We don’t need to tell each other what we already know. But for the purposes of this discussion, it bears noting that many countries have expanded their definition of national security as a result. Equally, there is a stronger sense of strategic autonomy with a greater emphasis on resilient supply chains," he said. Talking about the genesis of the global power play since the Second World War, Jaishankar said the shifts in production and consumption was reflected not only in different GDP and per capita numbers, but also in politics and culture. "In that sense, this multi-polarity is today in the process of creating a much more balanced global discourse and narratives. The unfolding of this process will not be an easy one because neither the parties gaining nor yielding ground will adjust easily," he said.

On India's response to the COVID-19 challenge, Jaishankar said the country too is focused on recovery and resilience like the rest of the world. "Our economic numbers for September and October have been encouraging and we are confident that they will only become better. However, we feel that this is also the moment to undertake ambitious reforms that would put us on a higher trajectory," he said. "Some of these have already unfolded in the domains of agriculture, labour, education and energy," Jaishankar said. Recognising the importance of employment generation, the external affairs minister said the focus on ease of doing business has further increased. "As a national strategy, we are aiming for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), one that would expand its capabilities to make a greater contribution in the global economy. We want to make in India, and make for the world," he said.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fears of COVID-19 resurgence spread to East Coast as grim U.S. records mount

As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the United States, more signs emerged that a second wave could engulf areas of the Northeast, which managed to bring the pandemic under control after being battered last sprin...

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020