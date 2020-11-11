Left Menu
51 pc of winning candidates in Bihar face serious criminal charges, maximum in RJD

A total of 123 (51 per cent) of the winning candidates in Bihar elections 2020 have serious criminal cases against themselves where eight have declared crime against women.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey A total of 123 (51 per cent) of the winning candidates in Bihar elections 2020 have serious criminal cases against themselves where eight have declared crime against women.

According to political watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 241 winning candidates analysed in 2020, 163 (68 per cent) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Regarding the serious criminal cases, among the major parties, 44 (60 per cent) out of 74 winning candidates are from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 (48 per cent) out of 73 winning candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 11 (26 per cent) out of 43 winning candidates from Janata Dal (United), 11 (58 per cent) out of 19 winning candidates from Indian National Congress, eight (67 per cent) out of 12 winning candidates from CPI(ML)(L) and five (100 per cent) out of five winning candidates from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have declared in their affidavit. Out of 243 MLAs analysed during Bihar Assembly elections in 2015, 40 per cent of the candidates declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

The Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), November 3 (for 94 seats) and November 7 (for 78 seats). The National Democratic Alliance won the elections after securing a majority. (ANI)

