BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena dies due to COVID-19

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a coronavirus facility at present. Condoling Jeena's death, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the state has lost an energetic and farsighted leader.

PTI | Dehradun/Newdelhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:29 IST
BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena dies due to COVID-19

BJP MLA from Salt in Almora district, Surendra Singh Jeena, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private facility in New Delhi, died early Thursday, hospital authorities said. Jeena, 51, was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital nearly a week ago, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

"He was admitted to the hospital on November 2 and had a diabetic condition. He was COVID-19 positive and passed away at 6:30 am due to complications," a senior official at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a coronavirus facility at present.

Condoling Jeena's death, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the state has lost an energetic and farsighted leader. "He was reckoned among the most active MLAs who took keen interest in the development of his constituency. He was the voice of the deprived sections of society," he said  "In his death the state has lost an energetic and farsighted leader," Rawat said and prayed for strength to his family to bear the loss.

The chief minister recalled that he had met Jeena recently at his residence in Delhi after his wife's death. Pradesh BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat also expressed deep grief at the legislator's untimely demise, describing it as an irreparable loss not just for the party but the entire society.

"He was a young and energetic leader always active in public interest and organisational affairs. His death is an irreparable loss for the party and the society," Bhagat said. Praying for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss, the BJP leader said he and his party stand with them in this hour of grief.

