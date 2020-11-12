Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka repaid USD 4.2 billion, avoided debt default: PM Rajapaksa

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said the government had mismanaged the economy as its attempts to control rising retails prices of essentials through gazette notifications had been a failure. Premadasa's opposition colleague Kabir Hashim said that although Votes on Account had been approved by Parliament for expenses, there was a period between May and August where the state had incurred expenditure without parliamentary approval.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:53 IST
Sri Lanka repaid USD 4.2 billion, avoided debt default: PM Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka has repaid USD 4.2 billion in foreign debt and avoided sovereign default, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Thursday while presenting the 2020 budget in Parliament. Rajapaksa, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government had been able to stabilise the rupee against depreciation. "We were able to stabilise the exchange rate, which was steadily depreciating then at around the Rs 185 (to the US dollar) and to service the foreign debt of 4,200 million dollars, averting the country being classified into a debt default status,” he said.

His comments came as Sri Lanka's credit was downgraded to 'B-' by Fitch and Standard and Poor's in 2020 as the rupee fell largely due to money printing in March and April this year. Moody’s in late September downgraded the credit to Caa1 (CCC+), which is just above default level.

Rajapaksa’s 2020 budget presentation was slammed by the main Opposition as an attempt to give parliamentary cover to what they termed illegal expenditure without parliamentary approval. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said the government had mismanaged the economy as its attempts to control rising retails prices of essentials through gazette notifications had been a failure.

Premadasa's opposition colleague Kabir Hashim said that although Votes on Account had been approved by Parliament for expenses, there was a period between May and August where the state had incurred expenditure without parliamentary approval. "We are being asked to give covering approval to expenses that have incurred without Parliamentary approval for the first time in our history," he said.

Recalling the sequence of events which led to Votes on Account being approved without proper budget, Rajapaksa said that when his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president in November last year, the then government had not presented a budget for 2020. The previous government had only approved a Vote on Account, he said.

"With the resignation of the then government subsequent to the Presidential election, we, with the expectation of parliamentary elections, formed a minority government and managed the budget in line with the approved Vote on Account," he said. "As such with the Parliament being dissolved on the March 2, 2020 and the declaration of the General elections, the President approved a Vote on Account in terms of the Section 150 of the Constitution for the period March-May. With elections being postponed to August by the Election Commission due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the President approved another Vote on Account for the period June to August," the prime minister said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Diana enters 'The Crown,' presaging more heartache for William and Harry

Princess Dianas fairytale turned sour enters British television series The Crown for the first time this season, opening the door for more heartache for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Cuba leads race for Latin American coronavirus vaccineAs Latin American nations test experimental coronavirus vaccines from across the globe and economic heavyweights such as Brazil and ...

Blended learning: UID Leverages Critical Technology for Future of Design Education

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir The COVID-19 Pandemic may have brought a permanent change to the field of higher education requiring institutions to adapt to the New Normality. UIDs future forward approach and resilience viewed the curre...

India provides food aid to Djibouti amid COVID-19 pandemic

India has provided food aid to the people of Djibouti as part of its assistance to friendly countries to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador of India to Djibouti Ashok Kumar handed over 50 Metric Tonnes gift of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020