Those with hostile view about everything were rejected in polls: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said people in Bihar, Gujarat and other states where elections were held recently have rejected the leaders who only find fault with everything.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:04 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said people in Bihar, Gujarat and other states where elections were held recently have rejected the leaders who only find fault with everything. People have given a message that they stand behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"Some political leaders and parties are `Vakra- drashta', as they have a hostile view about everything. They have a habit of finding fault with everything which is good for people," the senior BJP leader said. He was speaking at `Simant Kshetra Vikasotsav 2020' at Dhordo in Gujarat's Kutch district as part of a border area development programme.

"These leaders talk too much, as they apparently think that their falsehoods will be accepted as the truth if they keep repeating it," Shah said. "But people are now more aware, because benefits of government schemes have reached the villages and their residents. Schemes are no longer (only) on files or in secretariats," the Union minister added.

"Some people raised questions about the country's preparedness against coronavirus, the abrogation of Article 370, and construction of the Ram Temple. Some people tried to create an atmosphere of unrest as they tried to find negativity in everything," he said. The parties and leaders who find fault with everything faced a "total whitewash in the recently held elections in Bihar, Gujarat, MP, UP, Karnataka, Leh-Ladakh, Telangana and Manipur as people chose the BJP", Shah said.

"135 crore people gave a message to these leaders, parties and the entire world that they are firmly standing with Modi and supporting him at each step. This mandate has established that people are with Modi," he said..

