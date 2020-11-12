Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Obama officials Morell, Haines likely candidates for Biden spy jobs - sources

A spokesman for Biden's transition team declined to comment. Some former Democratic aides have raised concerns about Morell because he served at the CIA when the agency used so-called "enhanced interrogation techniques" on suspected Islamist militants, practices that a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation has labeled as torture.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:44 IST
Former Obama officials Morell, Haines likely candidates for Biden spy jobs - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two former senior U.S. intelligence officials - Michael Morell and Avril Haines - have emerged as leading contenders to serve as Director of National Intelligence or run the CIA in President-elect Joe Biden's administration, several current and former intelligence officials said. Morell served as the Central Intelligence Agency's deputy director in the Obama Administration between 2010 and 2013, and during that time also served two stints as acting agency director.

Haines, served as CIA deputy director and as President Barack Obama's deputy national security advisor, said the sources. Haines declined to comment and Morell could not be reached for comment. A spokesman for Biden's transition team declined to comment.

Some former Democratic aides have raised concerns about Morell because he served at the CIA when the agency used so-called "enhanced interrogation techniques" on suspected Islamist militants, practices that a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation has labeled as torture. Haines did not join the agency until after President Barack Obama banned the interrogation techniques in 2009. She was involved in preparing the CIA's response to the Senate investigation.

Other names being discussed by both Democratic Party and intelligence officials as possible candidates for Director of National Intelligence include Michael Leiter, a former DNI official and former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, a branch of the DNI's office, and Mike Rogers, a former Republican Congressman who chaired the House Intelligence Committee, the sources said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh auction of unsold properties of Dawood, Mirchi

Unsold properties of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his former associate Iqbal Mirchi have been again put up for auction under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Forfeiture of Property Act SAFEMA, an official said on Thur...

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

A heart harvested from a brain-dead teenager in Jaipur was flown to Delhi airport and then in just 17 minutes sent to a private hospital here for a transplant surgery through a nearly 18-km green corridor set up amid the festive season rush...

German minister sees COVID-19 restrictions through winter

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic will continue through winter, with life unlikely to get back to normal in December or January even if infections fall. I dont see eve...

Congressional COVID-19 impasse continues, Pelosi warns 'house is burning down'

Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday urged renewed negotiations over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus aid proposal, but the top Republican immediately rejected their approach as too expensive, continuing a months-long impasse.Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020