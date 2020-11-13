Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru protests build as interim president calls for calm

"Neither Congress nor the president who they have installed represent me." The Organization of American States (OAS) also expressed concern on Wednesday over the "new political crisis in Peru," urging the country's Constitutional Court to weigh in. Vizcarra, arriving at a prosecutor's office that is investigating him, said that protests reflected people's dissatisfaction with the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 07:01 IST
Peru protests build as interim president calls for calm

Peruvian interim President Manuel Merino called for calm as he swore in his new cabinet on Thursday amid protests that have escalated around the country since the abrupt ouster of former leader Martin Vizcarra. Merino, whose cabinet was filled with mostly technocrats, accused some critics planning to run in 2021 elections of inciting protests that have broken out in Lima and other cities and urged Peruvians to maintain peace.

"We respect those who have a dissenting opinion, but we call for calm and responsibility so that any political expression is given within the scope of tranquility and non-violence," Merino said in a speech after the swearing-in of his cabinet of 18 officials. Merino assumed office on Tuesday after the Andean nation's fractured Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over bribery allegations. The political shakeup comes as Peru, pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, is bracing for its worst economic contraction in a century.

Merino appointed Jose Arista, a former farms minister and deputy finance minister, to the key economy portfolio. Carlos Herrera was appointed to the powerful energy and mining ministry after already served twice in the post. "We are not going to produce any traumatic change, the state must continue to function and respect the professional and technical work in all areas," Merino said.

Crowds have gathered in the streets for days to protest the Congress vote, with dozens of demonstrators detained after clashes with police who have at times used tear gas, prompting concern from some human rights organizations. On Thursday night thousands took to the streets in Lima, banging pots and carrying banners to protest against the new government.

"Enough of the corruption, that's why I'm here with my pot, shouting," said teacher Rosario Mendoza, while protesting in the capital. "Neither Congress nor the president who they have installed represent me." The Organization of American States (OAS) also expressed concern on Wednesday over the "new political crisis in Peru," urging the country's Constitutional Court to weigh in.

Vizcarra, arriving at a prosecutor's office that is investigating him, said that protests reflected people's dissatisfaction with the situation. He also criticized the appointment of conservative politician Antero Flores-Araoz. "It's like going back to the past, to traditional politics," he said. "The people have given Mr. Merino their answer."

The political turmoil has shaken markets with Peru's sol currency dipping 0.5% on Thursday to an 18-year low.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Trans-Tasman crossover matches for Super Rugby confirmed

New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides will participate in trans-Tasman crossover matches at the end of their respective domestic competitions next year, signalling a detente in a public and bitter dispute between the countries rugby ...

ANALYSIS-Grain grab: China's global hunt for feed grains roils world market

Chinese feed producers, pig farmers and traders are reshaping the global grain market as they scour the world for supplies amid a domestic shortfall that sent local corn prices to record highs and is expected to fuel global food inflation i...

Cricket-Kohli's absence to impact India, says Australia coach Langer

Virat Kohli is one of the best players Justin Langer has ever seen and his absence from the last three tests in the upcoming series will be keenly felt, the Australia coach said on Friday.Kohli will head home after the series-opening test a...

Measles surge worldwide in 2019 reaching highest number of cases in 23 years

Measles surged worldwide in 2019 reaching the highest number of reported cases in 23 years. Highlighted in a publication by the World Health Organization WHO and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, measles cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020