Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM’s top aide to exit amid Downing Street power struggle

They are widely regarded to have since led a Vote Leave faction of colleagues in Number 10 and other parts of government. Cain, 29, had announced he would step down as Johnson's top media aide on Wednesday night after ministers and advisers, including Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, are said to have protested over his planned promotion to Chief of Staff.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:08 IST
UK PM’s top aide to exit amid Downing Street power struggle

The disquiet caused by a power struggle at the very top of the UK government, which spilled out into the open earlier this week with a high-profile exit from Downing Street, seemed to intensify on Friday as it emerged that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior-most aide is to also resign by Christmas next month. Dominic Cummings, one of Johnson’s most influential and high-profile aides as his Chief Strategy Adviser, has not formally announced his resignation but a Cabinet minister confirmed that he is on his way out.

"He'll be missed... But advisers come and go," UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News. "In any government, you require people who are going to shake things up and come up with ideas, and he's actually been that person," he said.

As part of Johnson's top team, Cummings, 48, is widely credited with helping secure the UK Prime Minister’s thumping General Election victory in December 2019. The largely behind-the-scenes influencer found himself in the limelight earlier this year when he was accused of breaching lockdown rules by making a trip from London to the north-east of England, at a time when he feared he could have contracted coronavirus.

There were resounding calls for him to step down or be sacked but he instead hosted a press conference to deny allegations of wrongdoing. In a blog post in January, Cummings had hinted that he planned to leave his role by the end of the year, saying he hoped to make himself "largely redundant" by then. However, according to sources being quoted across the UK media, the exit of one of his own close allies in Downing Street - Lee Cain as the No. 10 Director of Communications - had precipitated his exit plans.

Commings and Cain both worked with Johnson as part of the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 European Union (EU) referendum and are seen as instrumental to the Brexit outcome. They are widely regarded to have since led a Vote Leave faction of colleagues in Number 10 and other parts of government.

Cain, 29, had announced he would step down as Johnson's top media aide on Wednesday night after ministers and advisers, including Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, are said to have protested over his planned promotion to Chief of Staff. Symonds, a former head of communications for the ruling Conservative Party, is believed to be unhappy with the influence of some of her husband-to-be's closest aides. The high-profile departures from Johnson’s top team follow the appointment of former BBC journalist Allegra Stratton as Downing Street's new TV spokesperson who will be hosting White House style briefings from the New Year. Symonds is said to be close to and more aligned with Stratton’s way of working.

Johnson is looking to fill the post of Chief of Staff as part of a wider reorganisation at the very top of his government structure. However, several members of Parliament from within the Conservative Party have expressed dismay at the internal wrangling of No. 10 spilling out into the public domain.

It comes at a time of growing unease on the Tory benches at the government's handling of the pandemic and the economic damage being caused by the current lockdown in England. But Johnson’s official spokesperson, James Slack, who will replace Cain when he departs in the New Year, tried to diminish the reports of any bitter power struggles behind closed doors.

"You've seen from the Prime Minister this week that he's absolutely focused on taking all the steps that are required to equip the country to beat coronavirus," he said..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

Berlin Germany, November 13 ANIXinhua Germanys COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute RKI said on Friday. The number of...

Herbal drug based adjuvant therapy effective in treating diabetic COVID-19 patients: Researchers

Anti-oxidative herbal medicines with evidence-based useful impacts in the treatment of diabetes can be used as an adjuvant therapy to the conventional treatment of diabetic COVID-19 patients, according to researchers in Tehran. The research...

Honour religious sentiments of people, lift ban on Chhath Puja at public places: Gupta to Delhi govt

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to honour the religious sentiments of people and lift the ban imposed on performing Chhath Puja at public places and river banks. Guptas assertion comes after ...

Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice

The Bhartiya Janata Party BJP on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for breach of discipline until further notice, as per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020