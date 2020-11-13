Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala BJP chief alleges secret alliance between LDF, UDF in local body polls

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Surendran on Friday alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had gotten into a secret alliance to help each other in the Local Body polls to tide over corruption cases being faced by leaders of both fronts.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 21:08 IST
Kerala BJP chief alleges secret alliance between LDF, UDF in local body polls
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Surendran. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Surendran on Friday alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had gotten into a secret alliance to help each other in the local body polls to tide over corruption cases being faced by leaders of both fronts. Speaking at a press conference here, Surendran alleged that both fronts were facing serious corruption charges and there was also an understanding to settle it.

"UDF is on its back foot as two Muslim League leaders, MLA MC Kamaruddin and MLA KM Shaji, are facing serious corruption charges. Kamaruddin is accused in a financial fraud worth hundreds of crores and Shaji is being probed for disproportionate assets case," he said. "The LDF is facing a series of corruption cases including gold smuggling and the Life Mission scam. Now both fronts are trying to save their skin by forging a secret alliance in which Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty has the main role. Both LDF and UDF are trying to hoodwink people in local body polls," the BJP leader alleged.

Surendran further said that central BJP leadership was keen to develop the state capital and the party would win the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election this year. "We have decided to field BJP district president VV Rajesh from Poojappura ward. This is because this time, we are sure of winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Rlys allow teachers to use suburban train services

Teachers as well as non-teaching school staff have been allowed to board suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region amid the coronavirus outbreak, railway officials said on Friday. In a joint release, Western and Centra...

4,132 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

As many as 4,132 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. According to the state health department, 4,543 recoveries and 127 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.The total number of posit...

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally spikes to 7,54,460

Tamil Nadu reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of total positive cases to 7,54,460 here, as per the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday. According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, total disc...

Aditi jumps to T-13, Tvesa and Diksha also make cut in Saudi

Aditi Ashok, three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, shot yet another steady round and led three Indians into the weekend rounds of the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International, here on Friday. Aditi carded 2-under 70 to total 1-u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020