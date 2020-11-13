Prashant Kishor visits Suvendu Adhikari's residence, speaks to his father

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI Amidst conjectures on the future move of Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, poll strategist Prashant Kishor visited the East Midnapore residence of the senior cabinet minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and talked to his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, a party leader said on Friday. Kishor, who has been tasked with devising strategy for TMC after the reverses faced by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, could not meet Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to the latter's Contai residence on Thursday. He talked to Adhikari's father for long, the leader told PTI.

"Mr Kishor visited Suvendu Adhikari's house yesterday evening. He could not meet Suvendu who was not home at that time. He talked to Adhikari's father TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, they had an hour-long conversation," the leader said. Neither Kishor nor Sisir Adhikari spoke about the meeting in public, the sources said.

A section of the district TMC leadership were in the dark about Kishor's sudden visit to the Adhikari household. Suvendu Adhikari has been staying away from party and cabinet meetings for the past few months and has been holding rallies across East Midnapore district without using either the party's banners or its supremo, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters.

He had said at the rallies that he had come far by dint of his hard work at the grassroot level from a young age and not given anything on a platter by anybody. He has, however, consistently refrained from naming anyone.

His actions have been criticised by a section of the party's leaders. Apart from East Midnapore district, Adhikari has influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram districts and in parts of Birbhum district, which assumes significance as the state polls are due in April-May 2021 when Banerjee will seek to return to power for the third consecutive term. PTI SUS PNT KK KK KK