Speaker Pelosi: Democrat in White House enhances House of Representative's power
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that having a Democrat in the White House, President-elect Joe Biden, does not mean more compromise with Republicans and gives more power to the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
"We had a very big win in the last election (2018)," Pelosi told reporters. "It is smaller now. We still have the power of the majority, but on top of that our leverage and our power is greatly enhanced by having a Democratic president in the White House."
