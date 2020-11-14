Left Menu
Development News Edition

With historic win in Georgia, Biden's projected electoral college vote tally matches Trump's in 2016

The nearly 78 million ballots that have so far been counted for Biden is the largest number of votes won in the US by any presidential candidate. With the projection that Trump has won in North Carolina, the final tally in the November 3 presidential election is 306-232, a major victory for Bien, the 77-year-old Democrat President-elect.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 12:58 IST
With historic win in Georgia, Biden's projected electoral college vote tally matches Trump's in 2016
Biden's victory in Georgia added 16 electoral votes to his tally, bringing him to 306 -- matching President Trump's total against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Trump, who has not yet conceded the election to the projected winner, Biden, has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that fraud and other irregularities deprived him of millions of votes in key battleground states.

Georgia and North Carolina were the last American states to be projected in the race for the White House. Biden's victory in Georgia added 16 electoral votes to his tally, bringing him to 306 -- matching President Trump's total against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Biden, a Democrat, will win Georgia, CNN projected on Friday, striking at the heart of what has been a Republican presidential stronghold for nearly three decades. The former vice president is the first Democratic nominee to triumph in Georgia since Bill Clinton did it in 1992, it said. With 99 per cent of the vote counted in Georgia, Biden received 49.5 per cent of the vote, while Trump had 49.2 per cent. Biden's margin in his apparent victory over Trump in the state was 14,152 votes, according to NBC News. The outcome in Georgia, however, is subject to a planned recount of the state's votes, the report said.

With 99 per cent of the vote counted in North Carolina, Trump had 50 per cent of the vote, while Biden had 48.6 per cent. Trump's margin of victory over Biden in the state was over 73,600 votes. Trump's projected win in North Carolina added 15 electoral college votes, retaining the state he won in 2016. With 97 per cent of the expected vote across the country counted on Friday, Biden led Trump by 50.8 per cent to 47.4 per cent in the popular vote, a contrast to Trump, who lost the popular vote in 2016 while winning the electoral college. The nearly 78 million ballots that have so far been counted for Biden is the largest number of votes won in the US by any presidential candidate.

With the projection that Trump has won in North Carolina, the final tally in the November 3 presidential election is 306-232, a major victory for Bien, the 77-year-old Democrat President-elect. Trump, who has not yet conceded, alluded for the first time on Friday to a possible new administration on January 20. Looking subdued, the 74-year-old president stopped short of acknowledging his defeat and did not mention Biden by name in his first official appearance in 10 days since polls closed on November 3. "This administration will not be going to a lockdown," he said during a briefing of his coronavirus task force.

"Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell," Trump said. Trump has not yet conceded the race - and may never actually do so, NBC News quoted his aides as saying.

Trump has voiced unfounded fears about the vote tabulation process and has repeatedly falsely claimed that mass voter fraud fueled Biden's victory, which has been projected by major news outlets since Saturday when the former vice president crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes needed to win the race for the White House. Trump aides are still confident that he will prevail in litigation in several states where Biden's victory margin is not very high.

US election officials said on Thursday that the 2020 vote was the "most secure in American history", rejecting Trump's unsubstantiated claims. Meanwhile, counties across Georgia have begun the task of counting nearly five million ballots by hand.

Election workers taking part in the statewide audit face a Wednesday night deadline to complete their count. It is the first time such an audit has been done in Georgia. Trump and Joe Biden are separated by just 14,000 votes in Georgia, with Biden in the lead. Biden's apparent victory in Georgia, the first for a Democrat since 1992, was a major blow to the long-dominant Republicans in the key battleground state.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a Lakshmi Pujan to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in t...

Film sets hierarchical, OTT platforms provide sense of equality: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan says unlike films, the digital streaming platforms provide artistes with an egalitarian environment where everyone is treated as an equal. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium ...

With historic win in Georgia, Biden's projected electoral college vote tally matches Trump's in 2016

President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Trump, who has not yet co...

Cricket-India get Saha boost, Ganguly says stumper to be fit for Australia tests

Indian cricket board BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for Indias four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020