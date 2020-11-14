Miss you on Diwali:Pawar's emotional letter to his late mother

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written an emotional letter to his late mother Shardabai Pawar on the occasion of Diwali, recalling various political events in Maharashtra and especially his speech in rain that became the defining image of the 2019 Assembly elections in the state. In his letter in Marathi, which he has posted on Twitter, the veteran politician credited his mother for his ability to maintain healthy dialogues even with people holding differnt political ideologies.

"I apologies for the delay in writing this letter. But I was busylast one year due to elections. The UPA lost the Lok Sabha elections, and some senior colleagues also left the party. It was a though task to win Vidhan Sabha elections (in Maharashtra)," Pawar stated. Recalling his firm belief in the teachings of his mother, the veteran politician stated that he toured across Maharashtra for canvassing during which he received a huge support from the youth, which encouraged him.

"I braved rains in a public meeting in Satara. That act galavanised people which resulted into votes. Later, new political equations emerged in Maharashtra and a new government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) came into force (last year)," he stated. A photograph of the 79-year-old Pawar addressing a rally amid a heavy downpour in Satara became the defining image of the state Assembly elections.

Though the NCP finished third after the BJP and the Shiv Sena, it improved its tally from 41 seats in 2014 to 54 seats this time. Many leaders of Congress accept in private that Pawar's spirited campaign helped them in many seats. Pawar further recalled that when the new governmnet was taking oath, he remembered the advice his mother had given to him when he filed the nomination for the maiden election in his political life.

"After political developmkents, COVID-19 pandemic hit us, therefore, there was no relief, but I reserved some time especially to write to you," the former Union minister stated in the letter. Remembering his mother's personality, Pawar said she had performed her duties in social and political life in perfection along with her family responsibilities.

"Your ideology was ideal for communism, butI got attracted towards Gandhi-Neharu-Yashwantrao Chavhan's Congress. You never thrust your political beliefs on me. I learned from you how to keep a healthy dialogue even with the people representing diverse political ideologies," he stated. "It was the fruitful result of your teachings that President, Prime Minister and many senior leaders had attended the function organisedon my 75th birthday in Delhi (in 2015).

Pawar, who has spent over 50 years in public service and credited for expanding the cooperative movement, also held positions of prominence in national and state politics, besides in sports administration. During his long career, Pawar has served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on three occasions and held the posts of Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture in the Government of India.

"Though I don't show openly, your memory creates a vacuum in my heart, stirs my emotions. I follow your advice of working for all sections of the society responsibly by taking care of family responsibilities at the same time," he added. Pawar said he had a "complaint" with his mother that she was not present when he first took oath as the CM (in 1978).

"I was remembering you and became emotional. When I was given Padma Vibhushan by the Centre, I was missing you. I miss you so much during Diwali," Pawar added..