Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM, cabinet ministers perform 'Diwali pujan' at Akshardham temple

The pious sound of chanting  mantras created marvellous vibes and all the visible and invisible forces blessed Delhi people," said a tweet from the Chief Minister's office. Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government last week had banned all types of firecrackers till November 30 in the city, after a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by the chief minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 22:21 IST
Delhi CM, cabinet ministers perform 'Diwali pujan' at Akshardham temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by his wife and cabinet colleagues performed 'Diwali Pujan' in a grand ceremony held at Akshardham temple on Saturday. Kejriwal had urged people not to burst crackers due to rising pollution level and its impact on COVID-19, and had appealed them to join him in the 'Diwali Pujan' programme that was telecast live through TV channels and social media platforms.

"Today my family of two crore Delhi people together performed Diwali Pujan. Prayed for happiness, health and prosperity of all. May there be well being of all," Kejriwal tweeted after the programme.  Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,  many AAP MPs and MLAs and senior officers of the Delhi government were part of the 'Diwali Pujan' ceremony. The priests chanted 'mantras' invoking blessings of deities for the wellbeing of people, while the chief minister and his ministers performed rituals.

Noted singer Anoop Jalota rendered 'bhajans' accompanying 'arti' and lighting of 'diyas' on the occasion. "Entire Delhi together performed Diwali Pujan today. The pious sound of chanting  mantras created marvellous vibes and all the visible and invisible forces blessed Delhi people," said a tweet from the Chief Minister's office.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government last week had banned all types of firecrackers till November 30 in the city, after a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by the chief minister. The COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution, the chief minister had said, announcing the ban and had appealed to the people not to burst crackers.

The air quality in the city has reached alarming levels due to various factors, including burning of paddy stubble in the neighbouring states. The chief minister on Friday expressed concern over the growing COVID-19 cases and claimed that pollution was the "biggest" reason behind rise in such infections.

Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday, while 104 more fatalities in a same period, the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said. The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.

Kejriwal had said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days as his government was considering initiating several steps next week to arrest the spread of the disease in the city..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

The Expendables 4: A glimpse of latest developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Mumbai restaurant; none hurt

A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It wa...

Pakistan claims India sponsoring attacks

Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country, on a day New Delhi summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest ceasefire violations and Islamabads continued support to cross border terrorist...

WRAPUP 3-Trump supporters march in Washington to support his false election claims

Thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens vict...

Austria orders three-week lockdown to rein in surging coronavirus cases

Austria on Saturday ordered a three-week lockdown in a last-ditch effort to bring surging coronavirus cases under control and relieve the stress on the health service in time for retailers to reopen in the run-up to Christmas. The country h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020