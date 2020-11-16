Left Menu
Bihar: BJP's Renu Devi, Tarkishore Prasad likely to be sworn in as Deputy CMs

There are indications that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, the latter claimed on Monday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-11-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 11:15 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tarkishore Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"This is a big step in the field of women's power. This is a big responsibility and we will all work with our leadership for the betterment of Bihar and for the development of the people of the state," he added. Meanwhile, Renu Devi assured that NDA will work to meet the expectations of the people of Bihar.

"It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations," said Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today. Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term this afternoon after closely-fought legislative assembly elections in the state.

Kumar, after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the NDA government in Bihar, had on Sunday announced that the oath-taking, as well as the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet, will be held at around 4.30 pm on Monday. The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. (ANI)

