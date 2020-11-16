Pawar to tour North Maharashtra on Nov 20-21

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will visit North Maharashtra on November 20 and 21 during which he will interact with party workers there, sources said on Monday. The former Union minister is likely to visit Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts of the region during the tour, the sources said.

This will be Pawar's first visit to Jalgaon after senior Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who hails from the district, joined the NCP on October 23. Last month, Pawar toured some of the rain and flood- hit areas of Marathwada and other parts of the state.