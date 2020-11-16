PM asks seers to disseminate message of 'vocal for local'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged seers to help spread the message of "vocal for local", an initiative to promote local products

He also unveiled a 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st birth celebration of Jainacharya Vijay Vallab Surishwer in Rajasthan's Pali district through video conferencing

Modi said that seers had played an important role in strengthening the freedom movement and asserted that it was now the time to focus on 'vocal for local' campaign. "I would like to request our saints and seers that wherever they go and speak, the message of 'vocal for local' should be spread by them," he said while addressing a programme through video conferencing.