Chirag Paswan congratulates Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar CM again

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister. In a tweet in Hindi, Paswan said, "Congratulations to respected Nitish Kumar ji on becoming the chief minister again. I hope that the government completes its tenure and you remain NDA's chief minister."

"I am sending you 'Bihar first, Bihari first' vision document, which has been made by 4 lakh people of Bihar so that you can complete any task from this also. Congratulations again to you and to the BJP for making you the chief minister," he added. Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon after closely-fought legislative assembly elections in the state.

Notably, it is the seventh time when Nitish Kumar is being sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar. The NDA has secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly, of which BJP won on 74 seats, JD(U) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on. The LJP, which is part of NDA at the Centre, could win only one seat in the assembly polls. The only seat won by the LJP was Matihani, where Raj Kumar Singh defeated sitting JD(U) MLA Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh by a razor-thin margin of 333 votes. (ANI)