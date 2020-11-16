Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda to embark on 100-day nationwide tour in an early start to groundwork for 2024

During the trip, Nadda will hold strategic sessions with state BJP leaders to formulate plans to win the Lok Sabha seats that the party had lost in the last general elections in the 2024 polls, they said. He will also hold a series of meeting with prospective allies of the BJP-led NDA, besides local Sangh leaders, during the countrywide tour in which he will spend a maximum of eight days in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:41 IST
Nadda to embark on 100-day nationwide tour in an early start to groundwork for 2024

BJP president JP Nadda is set to embark on a 100-day nationwide tour with a focus on strengthening the party in regions where it had not done relatively well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and will spend one-third of his travel time in the states where the party is not in power, sources said on Monday. During the trip, Nadda will hold strategic sessions with state BJP leaders to formulate plans to win the Lok Sabha seats that the party had lost in the last general elections in the 2024 polls, they said.

He will also hold a series of meeting with prospective allies of the BJP-led NDA, besides local Sangh leaders, during the countrywide tour in which he will spend a maximum of eight days in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, they said. For his visit, whose schedule will be announced shortly, the party has divided the states into different categories, the sources said. List A comprises of states where the BJP is in power on its own or in an alliance, B where the BJP is not in power, C comprises of small states and the fourth category is of poll-bound states. The BJP headquarters has issued a series of instructions for Nadda's campaign to various state units for making necessary arrangements. The states have been distributed between two BJP general secretaries and they will coordinate Nadda's meetings in their respective states, while another general secretary will monitor the tour overall.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a request has been made to ensure that not more than 200 people gather in a big hall at a time. The BJP has broadly identified nine objectives for the party president's trip that include strengthening the organisation, developing team spirit and strategising for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit, Nadda will hold meetings with party workers from booth to state level, MPs, MLAs, organisational office bearers and chief ministers and their cabinet colleagues in the states where the party is in power. He will also address public programmes, press conferences and teams of the party's social media volunteers, they said.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record on economic recovery, vaccine optimism

A gauge of global stocks hit a record on Monday as the latest batch of positive data for a possible COVID-19 vaccine boosted sentiment, along with signs of economic recovery in Asia, while oil prices jumped.U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow...

Nigerian ex-president goes to Ethiopia amid mediation push

Nigerias former President Olusegun Obasanjo has gone to Ethiopia, his spokesman said on Monday, as various African and European nations pushed for a mediated solution to a nearly two-week conflict in the Tigray region.The former president i...

Foreign powers press Ethiopia for Tigray peace talks

Some African and European nations pressed Ethiopia behind the scenes on Monday to allow mediation of a war in a northern region that has spilled into neighbouring Eritrea and rocked the wider Horn of Africa, diplomats said. Hundreds have di...

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Tirumala on Nov 24

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Nov 16 PTI President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to arrive in Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, on November 24, an official said. A press release said a high-level official meeting on the Presidents visit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020