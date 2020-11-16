Nadda to embark on 100-day nationwide tour in an early start to groundwork for 2024

BJP president JP Nadda is set to embark on a 100-day nationwide tour with a focus on strengthening the party in regions where it had not done relatively well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and will spend one-third of his travel time in the states where the party is not in power, sources said on Monday. During the trip, Nadda will hold strategic sessions with state BJP leaders to formulate plans to win the Lok Sabha seats that the party had lost in the last general elections in the 2024 polls, they said.

He will also hold a series of meeting with prospective allies of the BJP-led NDA, besides local Sangh leaders, during the countrywide tour in which he will spend a maximum of eight days in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, they said. For his visit, whose schedule will be announced shortly, the party has divided the states into different categories, the sources said. List A comprises of states where the BJP is in power on its own or in an alliance, B where the BJP is not in power, C comprises of small states and the fourth category is of poll-bound states. The BJP headquarters has issued a series of instructions for Nadda's campaign to various state units for making necessary arrangements. The states have been distributed between two BJP general secretaries and they will coordinate Nadda's meetings in their respective states, while another general secretary will monitor the tour overall.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a request has been made to ensure that not more than 200 people gather in a big hall at a time. The BJP has broadly identified nine objectives for the party president's trip that include strengthening the organisation, developing team spirit and strategising for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit, Nadda will hold meetings with party workers from booth to state level, MPs, MLAs, organisational office bearers and chief ministers and their cabinet colleagues in the states where the party is in power. He will also address public programmes, press conferences and teams of the party's social media volunteers, they said.