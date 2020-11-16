Left Menu
Development News Edition

Media space should be used responsibly: Nagaland CM

Mediapersons should be the eyes and ears of people, and voice of the voiceless, they said. Dimapur Press Club celebrated the occasion along with observance of its Foundation Day with Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan as the guest speaker.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:55 IST
Media space should be used responsibly: Nagaland CM

Greeting journalists on Monday on the occasion of National Press Day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, media space should be used responsibly and objectively to bring about progressive change. Taking to Twitter, Rio said, "Media, the fourth pillar of democracy, should be free and vibrant".

Unlike previous years when the day used to be observed under the aegis of Directorate of Information and Public Relations here, Press Clubs in Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung on Monday observed the day in their respective clubs this year due to the pandemic. In the state capital, the Kohima Press Club (KPC) organised a panel discussion on "Journalism and Journalistic Ethics: A Relook" and "Role of media during COVID-19 pandemic" with Nagaland Press Association president H Chishi, KPC advisor Kopelo Krome, PTI journalsit Narayan Bahadur, Nagaland Post correspondent Emilo K Konyak and Morung Express correspondent Vibi Sophie as panelists.

The speakers focused on journalists adhering to the basic principles of journalism while being truthful, accurate, objective and impartial in their presentation. Mediapersons should be the eyes and ears of people, and voice of the voiceless, they said.

Dimapur Press Club celebrated the occasion along with observance of its Foundation Day with Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan as the guest speaker. Media plays an important role in shaping the collective consciousness of people which is the core of society, he said.

Prevalence of fake news in society is a menace and therefore media has a very important role in curbing it, he said. In Mokokchung, Deputy Commissioner Limawabang Jamir encouraged members of the Mokukchung Press Club (MPC) to be fearless, to stand for truth and impartial journalism.

Since sensationalising issues brings division and creates problems in society, he urged the Press Club to uphold the vision of the Press Council of India that journalism should be neutral and fair to all. National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year to commemorate the establishment of Press Council of India in 1966.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic thrashes debutant Schwartzman at ATP Finals

Diego Schwartzman suffered a similar fate to fellow ATP Finals debutant Andrey Rublev the previous night as the Argentine was brushed aside by five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Monday.Russian Rublev barely laid a glove on 20-time Grand S...

WRAPUP 5-Biden to spotlight economy, welcomes COVID-19 vaccine progress

Buoyed by news of progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned a speech on Monday on reviving the pandemic-battered U.S. economy, while outgoing President Donald Trump again refused to accept his election loss...

Development started in India after Vajpayee became PM: Union minister

Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Monday said development in the country began after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister. The beginning of development started after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the prime minister and people came...

Centre constitutes 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to assess status: Officials.

Centre constitutes 10 multi-disciplinary teams for visiting private hospitals in Delhi treating COVID-19 patients to assess status Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020