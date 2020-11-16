Media space should be used responsibly: Nagaland CM

Greeting journalists on Monday on the occasion of National Press Day, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said, media space should be used responsibly and objectively to bring about progressive change. Taking to Twitter, Rio said, "Media, the fourth pillar of democracy, should be free and vibrant".

Unlike previous years when the day used to be observed under the aegis of Directorate of Information and Public Relations here, Press Clubs in Kohima, Dimapur and Mokokchung on Monday observed the day in their respective clubs this year due to the pandemic. In the state capital, the Kohima Press Club (KPC) organised a panel discussion on "Journalism and Journalistic Ethics: A Relook" and "Role of media during COVID-19 pandemic" with Nagaland Press Association president H Chishi, KPC advisor Kopelo Krome, PTI journalsit Narayan Bahadur, Nagaland Post correspondent Emilo K Konyak and Morung Express correspondent Vibi Sophie as panelists.

The speakers focused on journalists adhering to the basic principles of journalism while being truthful, accurate, objective and impartial in their presentation. Mediapersons should be the eyes and ears of people, and voice of the voiceless, they said.

Dimapur Press Club celebrated the occasion along with observance of its Foundation Day with Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Soundararajan as the guest speaker. Media plays an important role in shaping the collective consciousness of people which is the core of society, he said.

Prevalence of fake news in society is a menace and therefore media has a very important role in curbing it, he said. In Mokokchung, Deputy Commissioner Limawabang Jamir encouraged members of the Mokukchung Press Club (MPC) to be fearless, to stand for truth and impartial journalism.

Since sensationalising issues brings division and creates problems in society, he urged the Press Club to uphold the vision of the Press Council of India that journalism should be neutral and fair to all. National Press Day is observed on November 16 every year to commemorate the establishment of Press Council of India in 1966.