New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL20 RJ-LD MODI PM urges people to support local economy, asks seers to spread message of 'vocal for local' Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon people to continue to support the local economy like they did on Diwali and urged seers to also spread the message of 'vocal for local'. .

DES55 RJ-GEHLOT-SIBAL Sibal's comments on Cong have hurt party workers across country: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday for his comments on the grand old party to a newspaper, saying they have hurt the sentiments of the party workers across the country. . DES56 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 2,169 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 fatalities Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 2,169 coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the state tally to 2,27,986, a health bulletin stated. .

DES53 RJ-LD MINISTER-DEATH Senior Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, condolences pour in Jaipur: Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain hemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday. He was 72. . DEL47 UP-PAKISTAN-RETURN Home at last: 70-yr-old meets family in Kanpur after years in Pakistan Kanpur (UP): Back home after years in a Pakistani jail on espionage charges, 70-year-old Shamsuddin could not hold back his tears. .

DES33 UP-3RDLD CLASH Man killed, several injured in Kanpur clash Kanpur (UP): A 25-year-old youth was killed and several injured here in a clash between two communities that erupted after a man was accidentally splashed with water, police said on Monday. . DES32 UP-VIRUS COVID-19: UP reports 21 deaths, 1,573 new cases Lucknow: Twenty one people died due to COVID-19 across Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 1,573 new cases took the state's infection tally to 5,12,850, officials said. .

DES27 UP-BHAI DOOJ-JAILS Bhai Dooj: Coronavirus curbs keep sisters away from brothers lodged in UP jails Jalaun/Shahjahanpur: Women were disappointed on Bhai Dooj as they were not allowed to meet their brothers lodged in the UP’s Jalaun jail where 62 inmates have contracted coronavirus in recent days. . DES23 PB-COLLEGES After gap of nearly eight months, colleges and universities reopen in Punjab Chandigarh: Colleges and universities in Punjab reopened on Monday after being shut for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. .

DES57 PB-VIRUS-CASES 23 deaths, 445 fresh virus cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Twenty-three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 445 new cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 1,42,082, according to a medical bulletin. . DES43 PB-BJP BJP has started preparations on war footing for Punjab assembly polls: Chugh Chandigarh: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said his party has started preparations on a war footing to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. .

DEL28 HR-VIRUS-GOVERNOR Haryana Governor tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab. . DES47 HR-VIRUS-CASES With 2,153 fresh cases, COVID-19 tally in Haryana crosses 2 lakh Chandigarh: Haryana on Monday reported 2,153 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 2,02,027 and with 19 more fatalities the COVID-19-related death toll in the state rose to 2,038, according to a state health department's daily bulletin. .

DES38 HP-ASSEMBLY-SESSION Winter session of Himachal Assembly to be held between December 7 and 11: Speaker Dharamshala (HP): The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held between December 7 and 11 at Tapovan here, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Monday. . DES16 UKD-2NDLD KEDARNATH Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winters amid heavy snowfall Dehradun: The portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were closed for winters on Bhai Dooj on Monday amid heavy snowfall. .

DES45 UKD-VIRUS 243 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 68,458 on Monday with 243 more persons testing positive, while nine more infected patients died in the state, according to a state health department bulletin. . DES13 HP-2NDLD ACCIDENT Seven labourers from Bihar killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh Mandi (HP): Seven labourers were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said..