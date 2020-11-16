Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump national security adviser O'Brien says looks now that Biden has won

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 22:17 IST
Trump national security adviser O'Brien says looks now that Biden has won
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said on Monday he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and "obviously things look like that now." The Republican Trump has insisted the Nov. 3 election was "rigged" and that he will be declared the winner after a series of legal challenges in several states.

Speaking to the Global Security Forum, O'Brien said that while he hoped Trump would turn out to have won a second four-year term, he would work with a new administration headed by Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris. "If there is a new administration, look, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies," O'Brien said. "If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look like that now, we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council, there's no question about it."

Trump has so far failed to produce evidence that could overturn Biden's 306-232 victory over Trump in the state-by-state Electoral College vote. States face a Dec. 8 "safe harbor" deadline to certify their elections and choose electors who will officially select the new president on Dec. 14. O'Brien said it appeared Biden was prepared to bring in a professional national security team.

"The great thing is this is the United States of America," the national security adviser said. "We passed the baton and have had peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods."

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Girl dies by sucide after 'edited' photos circulated on social media

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Monday after her photographs, superimposed on an adult film star, was circulated on social media, police said. The girl, a class 9 student, was found...

Fans fund new statue of British feminist after 'silver Barbie' row

By Emma Batha LONDON, Nov 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A storm of protest over a nude monument to British womens rights pioneer Mary Wollstonecraft - described as a melted World Cup topped by a silver Barbie doll - has sparked a crowdfun...

Top Syria diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade-old conflict, died on Monday.The government gave no details of the ...

WRAPUP 6-With spotlight on the economy, Biden confers with leaders of corporate America

Buoyed by further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, President-elect Joe Biden planned on Monday to consult with the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders before making a speech on reviving the nations pandemic-battered econom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020