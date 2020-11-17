West Bengal's glory can be restored if TMC govt is routed: Malviya
Newly-appointed BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya on Monday asserted that the glory of the state can be restored only if the Mamata Banerjee government is routed. "I am sure together we will re-establish the glory. It can happen only if Pishi's (CM) government steeped in corruption, appeasement and lawlessness is routed," Malviya, who is also the BJP's IT cell chief, said in a tweet.
The party's state president Dilip Ghosh said Malviya had overseen the IT and social media strategies of the BJP during the last two or three polls, including the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, in which it bagged 18 of the 42 seats in the state. "His presence will further strengthen the IT wing of the state unit," Ghosh said.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh is also scheduled to arrive here on Tuesday to hold meetings with the state leadership..
