Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to contest all 117 seats in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls

Nearly two months after BJP's long-term ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) broke away from the NDA over the contentious farm laws, party General Secretary Tarun Chugh announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest all 117 Assembly constituencies in the 2022 state polls on its own.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 17-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:52 IST
BJP to contest all 117 seats in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls
BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly two months after BJP's long-term ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) broke away from the NDA over the contentious farm laws, party General Secretary Tarun Chugh announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest all 117 Assembly constituencies in the 2022 state polls on its own. Chugh said that the party is strengthening its organisation on a war footing to contest all seats in the next Punjab Assembly polls.

"BJP is strengthening its organisation on a war footing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab," Chugh said. The BJP General Secretary said that party President Jagat Prakash Nadda will virtually inaugurate 10 district offices of the party on November 19.

In September, SAD went against the NDA over three new agriculture sector reform laws enacted - Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Later, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also resigned from the Union cabinet.

BJP's alliance with SAD in Punjab dates back to 1992. As per the seat-sharing formula settled between the allies over the years, the SAD being the senior partner used to contest on around 94 seats and the BJP on 23. Out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, SAD used to field candidates in 10 constituencies and the BJP on three.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The SAD-BJP performed poorly in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as they won 2 seats each while Congress bagged 8 seats in Punjab. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-U.S. ties better with Biden administration

A top Chinese securities regulator said on Tuesday that he hopes Sino-U.S. relations will be much improved under a Biden administration.Under U.S. President Donald Trumps administration, ties between China and the United States are at their...

Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13

A double-tanker truck carrying liquified cooking gas lost control and flipped on a highway in western Mexico, caught fire and exploded, killing at least a dozen people in nearby vehicles Monday, authorities said. The trucks driver also appa...

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

Antnio Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as a global town hall that brings together government, business, technology and academia.2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,...

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020