BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter succumbs to burn injuries sustained during Diwali

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's eight-year-old granddaughter succumbed to injuries sustained during the bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-11-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 10:40 IST
BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter succumbs to burn injuries sustained during Diwali
BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Joshi, who is a daughter of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna joined BJP in 2016, is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. She had served as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for five years (2007 to 2012). (ANI)

