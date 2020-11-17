BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's granddaughter succumbs to burn injuries sustained during Diwali

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's eight-year-old granddaughter succumbed to injuries sustained during the bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

Joshi, who is a daughter of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna joined BJP in 2016, is a Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. She had served as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee for five years (2007 to 2012). (ANI)