Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

People familiar with Biden's initial decisions confirmed Monday that former campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will play senior roles in the new administration.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:03 IST
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets

President-elect Joe Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. People familiar with Biden's initial decisions confirmed Monday that former campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will play senior roles in the new administration. Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to fill the White House job.

Those familiar with the decisions were not authorized to disclose internal discussions ahead of a formal staffing announcement expected for Tuesday. The new hires represent an initial wave of what will ultimately be hundreds of new White House aides hired in the coming weeks as Biden builds out an administration to execute his governing vision. The Democrat will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Late last week, Biden tapped former senior campaign adviser Ron Klain to serve as his chief of staff. O'Malley Dillon, 44, was the first woman to manage a successful Democratic presidential campaign. She is a veteran political operative who worked on both of former President Barack Obama's White House bids. Ricchetti worked as lobbyist for the health care industry, among others, before becoming Biden's chief of staff during the Obama administration.

Biden's campaign was staffed with many alumni from Obama world and his administration is expected to be as well. Less clear is the shape of his Cabinet, which will be subject to Senate confirmation. Since winning the election earlier this month, the president-elect has been hunkered down with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris near his home in Delaware preparing for the business of governing.

Biden will begin rolling out his higher-profile Cabinet picks in the coming weeks. Richmond, a 47-year-old African American, will take on a public engagement role in the Biden administration that will allow him to deal with Congress along with a focus on the Black community and other minority groups. Richmond's role will be like that of Valerie Jarrett in Obama's administrations, said two Democrats with knowledge of the hire.

A former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Richmond was among Biden's earliest high-profile supporters and served as his campaign co-chair. Richmond was a key figure in helping Biden, a former senator and two-term vice president, leverage his own long-standing relationships with CBC members. The congressman, who was first elected in 2010 when Biden was Obama's vice president, was especially important in outreach to younger lawmakers who, like him, came to Washington later in the 77-year-old president-elect's career.

Richmond has scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference in which he's expected to announce that he's leaving his congressional seat. Richmond established a strong relationship with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, claiming the South Carolina Democrat and highest-ranking Black member of Congress as a personal mentor not long after Richmond arrived in the House. Clyburn's endorsement of Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary was a seminal moment in the president-elect's campaign after his disastrous start in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Informed of the Richmond news on Capitol Hill on Monday, Clyburn said it was “great.” He described Richmond as “very gifted, very energetic.” Richmond remains friends with Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise from their days in the Louisiana Legislature..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ISL introduces series of technological innovations for upcoming season

The Indian Super League ISL has introduced new technological innovations for fans to engage with their favourite clubs as the football resumes behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indias premier football tournament will be t...

SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being ...

Certain elements inside Pak military had links to al-Qaeda: Obama on raid that killed Osama

Barack Obama has said that he had ruled out involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama bin Ladens hideout because it was an open secret that certain elements inside Pakistans military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links...

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of the Surface Go 2 tablet and Surface Book 3 laptop in India. The devices were unveiled in May 2020 and are designed to empower users with versatility and seamless productivity.While Surface ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020