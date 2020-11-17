Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast Scottish devolution as a "disaster" and ruled out any further powers for Edinburgh just as Scottish nationalists push for a second referendum that opinion surveys show could break apart the United Kingdom. The past 14 opinion surveys have shown that a majority of Scots now support independence after a series of missteps by Johnson's government over its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:28 IST
UK's Johnson says Scottish devolution a 'disaster'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cast Scottish devolution as a "disaster" and ruled out any further powers for Edinburgh just as Scottish nationalists push for a second referendum that opinion surveys show could break apart the United Kingdom.

The past 14 opinion surveys have shown that a majority of Scots now support independence after a series of missteps by Johnson's government over its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a video call with northern lawmakers from his Conservative Party, Johnson said that devolution had been a disaster and former Prime Minister Tony Blair's "biggest mistake", The Sun newspaper reported.

Johnson added that he did not currently "see a case" for giving the devolved government in Edinburgh any more powers from London, The Sun said. Scots rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent in a 2014 referendum but a five-year political crisis in London over Brexit and the COVID-19 outbreak have strained the bonds that tie the United Kingdom together.

While the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay while England and Wales voted to leave. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is pushing for another independence referendum, criticised Johnson's comments.

"Worth bookmarking these PM comments for the next time Tories say they're not a threat to the powers of the Scottish Parliament - or, even more incredibly, that they support devolving more powers," her tweet https://twitter.com/NicolaSturgeon/status/1328437520313487363 said. The only way to protect and strengthen the Scottish Parliament is with independence, she added.

Under the UK's delicate constitutional balance, semi-autonomous parliaments and governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland known as the devolved administrations have powers over areas like education, health, policing and justice. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tweeted, saying devolution is not a disaster.

"Devolution has not been a disaster. The SNP's non-stop obsession with another referendum - above jobs, schools and everything else - has been a disaster," he said on Twitter.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks edge higher as energy shares gain on vaccine boost

Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, with gains by shares of energy firms on positive developments around a second possible coronavirus vaccine offseting losses by tech players due to fears of an escalation in Sino-U.S. tens...

Cong leader Sampath Raj main accused in Bengaluru violence, arrested as per law: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister Jagdish Shettar on Tuesday said that Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj is the main accused in KJ Halli and DJ Halli incidents and he has been arrested in accordance with the law. It is in accordance w...

CAIT opposes proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in national capital

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday said a proposal to impose lockdown in market areas in the national capital may prove to be counterproductive as lakhs of livelihoods are at stake and urged the Centre to consult traders before taking any such de...

NPRD seeks NHRC's intervention to provide basic amenities to jailed activist Stan Swamy

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled NPRD has sought the National Human Rights Commissions NHRC intervention to provide reasonable accommodation and assistive aids like straws and sippers to tribal rights activist Father Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020