CPI(ML) Liberation alleges BJP-backed goons attacked its party secretary in Tripura

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Tuesday alleged that "BJP-backed goons" attacked party's Tripura unit secretary Partha Karmakar's house in Udaipur. "The CPI(ML) Liberation Politburo which is in session in Patna, condemns the attack by BJP-backed goons on CPIML Central Committee member and Tripura Secretary Comrade Partha Karmakar's home in Udaipur, Tripura. At around 8.30 pm on 15 November, some two dozen BJP backed goons tried to storm Comrade Partha Karmakar's house," read a statement by Prabhat Kumar for the CPIML Politburo on Twitter.

CPI(ML) Liberation claimed that the police did not come to his rescue. The party said that there have been two similar attacks in the past allegedly by BJP supporters - on the CPI(ML) Liberation office in Udaipur and on a protest dharna by the party. (ANI)

