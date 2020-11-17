Rajasthan CM's reaction to Sibal's remarks proves infighting in Cong: Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's reaction to Congress leader Kapil Sibal's remarks on his party has proved that it is facing infighting. In an interview to a newspaper, Sibal has been critical of the Congress leadership after the party's poor poll show in Bihar and complained about the lack of introspection in the past six years. Reacting to it, Gehlot on Monday tweeted that Sibal’s comments have hurt sentiments of party workers across the country and there was no need to mention internal issues in the media. Commenting on it, Poonia on Tuesday said, “After the Congress Party's defeat in various elections in the country, the chief minister's statement in context of Kapil Sibal's comments that the party's internal issues should not be discussed in the media proves that the Congress is facing infighting.” “I think the BJP's slogan of Congress-free India will probably come true in the country soon,” he added.