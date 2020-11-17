Sharad Pawar's north Maharashtra tour cancelled: sources

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's tour of north Maharashtra, which was supposed to begin on November 20, has been cancelled, in view of the state government's restrictions on the number of people coming together amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation, sources said on Tuesday. Pawar was supposed to visit Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts and interact with NCP workers.

It would have been his first visit to Jalgaon after BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who hails from Jalgaon, joined the NCP on October 23. "People would have gathered in big numbers during Pawar's visit. Hence, to avoid crowding and considering the Maharashtra government's restrictions on the number of people coming together, the NCP chief's tour has been cancelled," sources added.