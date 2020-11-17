Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:51 IST
Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo met Tuesday with the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians during a short trip to Turkey that has raised the ire of Turkish officials and includes no meetings with any of them. Pompeo, who is on a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East, tweeted pictures of him being greeted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the leader of some 300 million Orthodox Christians, after being shown around the Patriarchate. He was also scheduled to meet with the apostolic nuncio to Turkey, Archbishop Paul Russell.

The talks were to centre on religious freedoms in Turkey, which has angered Ankara and prompted officials to call on Washington to focus on human rights violations in the United States. Last week, Turkey issued a sharply-worded statement criticising Pompeo's plans and said Washington should “look at the mirror” and deal with issues such as racism, Islamophobia and hate crimes.

But the talks went ahead, and Pompeo on Tuesday tweeted that “as leader of the Orthodox world” Bartholomew “is a key partner as we continue to champion religious freedom around the globe.” The trip comes amid already frayed ties between the two NATO allies over a series of issues, even though Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump have maintained friendly personal ties. Those include Turkey's decision to purchase Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft system, which Washington says is a threat to its F-35 fighter aircraft. Washington has kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program and has also threatened to sanction the country.

Senior State Department officials said the lack of official meetings in Turkey was due to scheduling issues during the brief stop. They said meetings had been sought but Turkish officials were unable to come to Istanbul from the capital of Ankara during the time Pompeo will be there. The officials noted that Pompeo and his Turkish counterpart plan to see each other in early December at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. Turkish media reports said Turkish officials were giving Pompeo the cold-shoulder, after he allegedly refused to travel to the capital to pay an official visit. A senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official would not comment on the reports or say why Pompeo wasn't meeting with Turkish officials.

Turkey insists that it protects the rights of citizens of various faiths to freely practice their religions even though it recently drew criticism for reconverting Istanbul's landmark Haghia Sophia into a mosque, ignoring calls for the former cathedral to be kept as a museum in recognition of the city's multicultural past. Meanwhile, around 25 members of a left-wing nationalist group staged a brief demonstration near the Patriarchate under heavy police presence, protesting Pompeo for meeting with Bartholomew instead of state officials. The demonstrators chanted “Down with US imperialism,” according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency.

Later stops on Pompeo's tour will include visits to Israeli settlements in the West Bank that have been avoided by previous secretaries of state..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan Univ...

5 held for deposit-treble scheme

Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Kushinagar district on Tuesday for allegedly duping people into investing in a sham finance company by promising to triple their deposits within half year, police said. The five were nabbed from t...

Be alert against people trying to 'destabilise' community: Akal Takht Jathedar to Sikhs

Days after a brawl between the SGPC task force and members of some Sikh organisations over missing copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday cautioned people against those trying to destabilise the...

Number of available ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 in Delhi: NITI Aayog

Urgent actions have been taken by the Centre on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi including an increase in the overall ICU beds from 3,500 to 6,000 in the next few days, said Dr VK Paul, Member Health, NITI Aayog on Tuesday. A further 537 new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020