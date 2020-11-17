Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan lawmaker eats raw fish to promote sales hit by coronavirus

People of this country are not eating fish," said Dilip Wedaarachchi, gesticulating with a medium-sized fish. Wedaarachchi, an opposition lawmaker, served as fisheries minister until last year. Tens of thousands of tonnes of fish have been left unsold after the market was forced to close, and prices plunged as people stopped buying and eating fish, a mainstay of the Sri Lankan diet.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:46 IST
Sri Lankan lawmaker eats raw fish to promote sales hit by coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former Sri Lankan fisheries minister bit into a raw fish at a news conference in Colombo on Tuesday to encourage sales following a slump during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fish sales in the country have cratered after a major coronavirus cluster emerged in the Central Fish Market in the outskirts of the capital last month. "Our people who are in the fisheries industry cannot sell their fish. People of this country are not eating fish," said Dilip Wedaarachchi, gesticulating with a medium-sized fish.

Wedaarachchi, an opposition lawmaker, served as fisheries minister until last year. "I brought this fish to show you. I am making an appeal to the people of this country to eat this fish. Don't be afraid. You will not get infected by the coronavirus," he said, before taking a bite out of the whole fish.

The outbreak in the main wholesale market has led to thousands of infections and spread across the country. Tens of thousands of tonnes of fish have been left unsold after the market was forced to close, and prices plunged as people stopped buying and eating fish, a mainstay of the Sri Lankan diet.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Minister father a degree holder now, tweets MP son

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has become a degree holder securing 77.25 percent marks in the Arts stream, his Lok Sabha MP son Shrikant announced on Tuesday. Shrikant said the Thane district guardian minister and Shiv...

Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad. Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerlan...

Moderna says UK deal will supply COVID-19 vaccine from March

Moderna Inc confirmed on Tuesday it had agreed to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, to the United Kingdom starting from the beginning of March, as long as it succeeds in gaining local regulatory approval.The companys stateme...

University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan Univ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020