Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus opposition leader calls for sanctions on Lukashenko supporters

Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Vilnius in Lithuania after the vote which she says she won, urged the European Union to move towards "targeted financial sanctions against people and individuals who are in the pockets of Lukashenko". "Only economical pressure will make this regime step away, because they will not have money to pay for riot police and their crimes," she told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday during a visit to Stockholm.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:51 IST
Belarus opposition leader calls for sanctions on Lukashenko supporters
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on European leaders to impose targeted economic sanctions on supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko after police stepped up violence against protesters. Police in Minsk used tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators on Sunday, on the fourteenth straight weekend of protests since a disputed presidential election on Aug. 9 that Lukashenko says he won.

Germany and the European Union are looking into ways to increase pressure on the Belarusian leadership after the Sunday crackdown, and the death last week of a 31-year-old anti-government protester after what demonstrators said was a severe beating by security forces. Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Vilnius in Lithuania after the vote which she says she won, urged the European Union to move towards "targeted financial sanctions against people and individuals who are in the pockets of Lukashenko".

"Only economical pressure will make this regime step away, because they will not have money to pay for riot police and their crimes," she told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday during a visit to Stockholm. Poland and Lithuania are pushing for further EU sanctions on Belarus, including companies and more individuals, Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said on Tuesday after meeting Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Vilnius.

"This is because the current sanctions did not provide the result we hoped for," Nauseda said. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Monday that his country would soon, together with Lithuania and Estonia, expand sanctions on Belarus officials "to include those who continue to violently suppress peaceful protests".

Tsikhanouskaya described the people in Belarus as being "in desperation" in face of the crackdown. "Our protest movement is principally peaceful, and we don't want to answer violence with violence." Russia had not answered opposition calls for dialogue, she said, adding that she understands Moscow is no longer an enthusiastic supporter of Lukashenko.

"They have not spoken about the situation in Belarus so much, they do not show great support to him, they are waiting to see what's going on there", she said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad meets Shah

Eminent Shia cleric and scholar Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah hereJawad has considerable followers from the Shia community in Uttar PradeshMet Maulana Kalbe Jawad ji, eminent Shia Muslim cleric from Luckno...

Commitment ‘crucial’ to strengthen Security Council, says UN Assembly President

Member States conferred on the Security Council primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. Therefore, the success or failure of the United Nations Security Council is on all the Member States of the Unit...

Scott Disick spotted on romantic beach outing with Amelia Hamlin

American reality TV star Scott Disick and Hollywood star Harry Hamlins daughter - Amelia Gray Hamlin have taken their rumoured romance to Santa Barbara. According to Page Six, the 37-year-old star businessman Disick was spotted on the beach...

Italy reports 32,191 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 731 deaths

Italy has registered 32,191 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, up from 27,354 the day before. The ministry also reported 731 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 504 the previous day and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020