Will decide my political stand after discussion with supporters: MK Alagiri

After Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Tuesday welcomed MK Alagiri, son of M Karunanidhi and brother of DMK president MK Stalin to join BJP, the latter clarified that he has not decided anything yet.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:59 IST
MK Alagiri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Tuesday welcomed MK Alagiri, son of M Karunanidhi and brother of DMK president MK Stalin to join BJP, the latter clarified that he has not decided anything yet. "I didn't receive official communication. I didn't speak with MK Alagiri, I don't know anything. Many people are joining our party. If he comes and joins, we are ready to welcome him," said Murugan earlier today.

Reacting to this, Alagiri stated that he will decide his political stand after discussion with the supporters. "I am happy he (Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan) said so. But I have not decided anything yet. I will decide my political stand after discussion with supporters. There is no political strategy meet on 21st, it is all rumours," said Alagiri. (ANI)

