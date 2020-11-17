Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven leaders join Congress in J-K

He claimed that the BJP government has pushed back J-K in all sectors and no progress has been recorded in the core sectors in the last six years. "In an atmosphere of uncertainty and political instability, the people of the state in general and Jammu region in particular are passing through most difficult times," Bhalla said..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 23:10 IST
Seven leaders join Congress in J-K

Seven leaders, including one block development council (BDC) chairperson, on Tuesday joined the Congress in Jammu. They joined the party in the presence of J-K Congress vice-president and former minister Raman Bhalla, a Congress spokesman said.

Prominent among those who joined the Congress are former additional deputy commissioner Abdul Qayoom Mir, Thanamandi BDC Chairperson Rozy Zaffer Mir, Naib Sarpanch Gulzar Hussain, Sarpanch Mehmood Ahmed, Naib Sarpanch Khalil Ahmed, Naib Sarpanch Bagh Hussain, advocate Shadab Ahmed Mir and others, he added. They expressed full faith on the policies and programmes of the Congress, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said the Congress party believes in strengthening the people and is committed to equitable development of J-K. Bhalla said the Congress is duty bound to address the aspirations of the people.

"The Congress has been pioneer in implementing revolutionary programmes aimed at improving the conditions of the people, especially those living in remote and backward areas," he added. Bhalla described the BJP dispensation as "anti-poor and anti-development", claiming that due to "administrative inertia and lack of political direction", the sufferings of the people increased manifold.

"The insensitive government pushed people to the wall, as unemployment has increased, prices have risen and developmental activities have suffered a lot," he alleged. He claimed that the BJP government has pushed back J-K in all sectors and no progress has been recorded in the core sectors in the last six years.

"In an atmosphere of uncertainty and political instability, the people of the state in general and Jammu region in particular are passing through most difficult times," Bhalla said..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Pfizer Inc didnt conspire with anyone to delay release of efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Tuesday.The e...

Dutch PM Rutte: coronavirus lockdown to continue into December

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said most of the countrys current coronavirus lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December, despite a recent decline in the number of new cases.Its nice what weve achieved toge...

American, British Airways, oneworld to trial COVID-19 tests

American Airlines, British Airways, and the oneworld alliance will launch a coronavirus testing trial this month aimed at convincing the U.S. and UK governments to introduce testing so that transatlantic travel can restart. BA was operating...

US hits East Africa's al-Qaida affiliate with new sanctions

The Trump administration is slapping new sanctions on Somalias al-Shabab extremist group, an al-Qaida-linked organisation responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in East Africa. The State Department announced it had imposed sanctions on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020