U.S Senate blocks confirmation of Trump Fed nominee Shelton
She lambasted easy money before Trump’s presidency, but supported it after he took office, and has expressed skepticism over the Fed’s need to set policy independently from the president and Congress. Other Trump Fed nominees that failed to be confirmed included former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who later died of COVID-19.Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 02:20 IST
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's nomination of Judy Shelton to the board of the Federal Reserve, making her the latest in a string of failed nominees to the central bank.
Trump's Republican Party has a 53-47 majority in the current Senate, but several were absent, including two who were quarantining due to exposure to COVID-19, and others joined Democrats in voting 'no' in the so-called cloture vote. The vote was 47 to 50 with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voting 'no' to preserve the option to reconsider later.
Shelton, an adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign who has argued the nation would be better off returning to the gold standard, as recently as 2017 criticized the Fed’s power over money and financial markets as "quite unhealthy." During her Senate confirmation process, she called the Fed's bond-buying and zero rates in the last crisis "extreme." Her views on interest rates have moved in lockstep with Trump’s. She lambasted easy money before Trump’s presidency, but supported it after he took office, and has expressed skepticism over the Fed’s need to set policy independently from the president and Congress.
Other Trump Fed nominees that failed to be confirmed included former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, who later died of COVID-19.
- READ MORE ON:
- Herman Cain
- Mitch McConnell
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Judy
- Trump
- Democrats
ALSO READ
Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots
Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots
Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots
Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots
Republicans in battleground Pennsylvania sue over balloting near Philadelphia