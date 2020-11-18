White House confident Fed nominee Shelton will eventually be confirmed

The White House on Tuesday said it expected the U.S. Senate to eventually confirm Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, despite a vote to block her nomination earlier in the afternoon.

"President @realDonaldTrump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve is incredibly qualified. The @WhiteHouse fully supports her, and we remain confident that Judy Shelton will be confirmed upon reconsideration," White House spokesman Judd Deere wrote in a tweet.