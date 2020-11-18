Left Menu
White House confident Fed nominee Shelton will eventually be confirmed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 02:32 IST
The White House on Tuesday said it expected the U.S. Senate to eventually confirm Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, despite a vote to block her nomination earlier in the afternoon.

"President @realDonaldTrump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve is incredibly qualified. The @WhiteHouse fully supports her, and we remain confident that Judy Shelton will be confirmed upon reconsideration," White House spokesman Judd Deere wrote in a tweet.

