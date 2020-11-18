Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Trump fires top U.S. election cybersecurity official who defended vote

His campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states, although election officials in both parties have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities. Reuters reported last week that Krebs, who worked on protecting the election from hackers but drew the ire of the Trump White House over efforts to debunk disinformation, had told associates he expected to be fired.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:34 IST
UPDATE 4-Trump fires top U.S. election cybersecurity official who defended vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a message on Twitter, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement affirming the Nov. 3 election was secure and rejecting claims of fraud. Trump has made debunked allegations that the election was "rigged" and has refused to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. His campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in battleground states, although election officials in both parties have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities.

Reuters reported last week that Krebs, who worked on protecting the election from hackers but drew the ire of the Trump White House over efforts to debunk disinformation, had told associates he expected to be fired. Trump said on Twitter that Krebs had assured people in a "highly inaccurate" statement that the election had been secure when there were "massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations," and voting machine errors that flipped votes from Trump to Biden.

Dozens of election security experts on Monday released a letter saying claims of major hacks were unsubstantiated and absurd on their face. Twitter slapped warning labels on Trump's posts, noting: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Krebs headed the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from its inception two years ago. He angered the White House over a website run by CISA dubbed "Rumor Control," which debunks misinformation about the election, according to the three people familiar with the matter.

A CISA spokesperson said the agency had no comment. Krebs was not given notice of Trump's plan to fire him, according to a person familiar with the matter, and learned of the decision through Twitter.

CISA Executive Director Brandon Wales is expected to take over for Krebs as the acting head of the agency on Wednesday, an agency official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Wales has served in multiple positions within the DHS under the Trump administration and is not seen as a partisan figure, said a former colleague.

The Reuters report last week prompted an outpouring of support from security experts across the country, who praised Krebs for his bipartisan work in the past two years. The White House's displeasure with Krebs grew over the past year, according to two former U.S. officials, as Trump criticized the security of mail-in voting and Krebs' agency countered by saying it represented a secure way to vote. Mail-in balloting reached a record high this year because of voter concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

'WE DID IT RIGHT' On his own Twitter account, Krebs did not back down, writing: "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow."

White House officials had previously complained about CISA content that pushed back against false claims about the election, including that Democrats were behind a mass election fraud scheme. CISA officials declined to delete accurate information. Among other things, one associate of Krebs said the White House was angry about a post rejecting a conspiracy theory that falsely claimed an intelligence agency supercomputer and program, purportedly named Hammer and Scorecard, could have flipped votes nationally. No such system exists, according to Krebs, election security experts and former U.S. officials.

A spokesman for President-elect Joe Biden said: "Chris Krebs should be commended for his service in protecting our elections, not fired for telling the truth." Trump's move was also quickly denounced by security officials and White House critics.

"Krebs was doing important work defending critical infrastructure and fighting disinformation," said Harri Hursti, an expert on electronic voting security. "His firing is very disappointing and appears to be an attempt to undermine the great work he and others at DHS/CISA have been doing." Democrat Adam Schiff, who heads the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said: "The CISA and Director Krebs have worked diligently to safeguard our elections, provide vital support to state and local election officials, and inform the American people about what was true and what was not."

Independent Senator Angus King said Trump was “firing Mr Krebs for simply doing his job." "I hope that President-elect Biden will recognize Chris’s contributions, and consult with him as the Biden administration charts the future of this critically important agency,” King said.

Senator Ben Sasse, who has been a Trump critic, was among the first Republicans to push back against the decision. "Chris Krebs did a really good job — as state election officials all across the nation will tell you — and he obviously should not be fired," Sasse said in a statement.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland pull out of women's series against Ireland in Spain over COVID-19 concerns

Scotland have pulled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against Ireland women in Spain amid continued concerns about the prevalence of COVID-19. Despite significant work and planning from Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, the venue a...

Many districts of UP to receive rain today: IMD

Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lalitpur and Jhansi are likely to receive rain and thundershowers in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Wednesday. Rainthundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur...

Chhath Puja: UP govt urges people to celebrate at home, follow COVID protocol

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for Chhath Puja in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, advising people to perform rituals at their homes or nearby, as much as possible. However, the government said that arrangements will ...

JP Nadda to hold meeting with newly-appointed state in-charges tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with all the newly-appointed state in-charges of the party, on Thursday November 19, via video-conferencing. This comes ahead of Naddas tour of the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020