Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden and Harris receive briefing from national security experts

The Biden-Harris Transition said on Tuesday that the “experts briefed them on the diplomatic, defence and intelligence challenges the administration will inherit on day one, focusing on both the strategic landscape as well as the readiness of our foreign policy and national security departments and agencies.” Such a briefing comes in the absence of an official daily intelligence briefing by the outgoing Trump administration to Biden and Harris. Since President Donald Trump has refused to concede the November 3 election, the administration is unable to provide the daily intelligence and national security briefing to Biden and Harris.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:39 IST
Biden and Harris receive briefing from national security experts

US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris have received a briefing from the national security experts about the diplomatic, defence and intelligence challenges facing the country. The US government agency that launches the transition process - the General Services Administration (GSA), headed by a Trump appointee - has not yet recognised Democrats Biden and Harris as winners of the November 3 presidential election.

The administrator of the GSA, Emily W Murphy, an appointee of incumbent Republican president Donald Trump, has so far refused to take the legally necessary step to begin the transition process, which would give Biden's team a budget, intelligence briefings and access to federal agencies. The Biden-Harris Transition said on Tuesday that the “experts briefed them on the diplomatic, defence and intelligence challenges the administration will inherit on day one, focusing on both the strategic landscape as well as the readiness of our foreign policy and national security departments and agencies.” Such a briefing comes in the absence of an official daily intelligence briefing by the outgoing Trump administration to Biden and Harris.

Since President Donald Trump has refused to concede the November 3 election, the administration is unable to provide the daily intelligence and national security briefing to Biden and Harris. Trump has launched a slew of lawsuits in key states, but has not provided any evidence to back his claims of fraud.

The broader Biden Transition Team will continue to hear from distinguished former practitioners, especially as the lack of GSA ascertainment prevents the Transition from meeting with and hearing from the current Executive Branch officials, including on pressing matters of national security and foreign policy. Participants in the briefing were General (rtd) Lloyd Austin, Tony Blinken, Nicholas Burns, David Cohen, Avril Haines, Kathleen Hicks, General (rtd) Stanley McChrystal, Admiral (rtd) William McRaven, Carmen Middleton, Samantha Power, Lieutenant General (rtd) Vincent Stewart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Robert Work.

“To answer these twin challenges, we are going to need to reinvigorate our democracy… and that we have a foreign policy that reflects their values and their needs. I think we have to renew America's leadership and put the United States back at the head of the table,” Biden said at the top of the briefing. “We are going to focus on readiness for whatever may come and that's why I have asked you all to brief me on what you see as the biggest challenges we face and how to make sure that our diplomacy, our military… meet these crises.

“I am not being critical, to state the obvious, you know, I am unable to get the briefings that ordinarily would come by now. So I just wanted to get your input on what you see ahead. To state the obvious, there's no presidential responsibility more important than protecting the American people, so I appreciate you taking your time and I am anxious to hear what you all have to say," Biden added..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares tank 20 pc after getting placed under moratorium

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday tanked as much as 20 per cent to hit its lowest permissible trading limit on Wednesday after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board. The scrip cracked...

Monthly active users for Flipkart, PhonePe at 'all-time high': Walmart

E-commerce giant Walmart has clocked 1.3 per cent increase in net sales in its international business at USD 29.6 billion in the third quarter ended October 31, supported by strong results of Flipkart and PhonePe that saw all-time high mont...

Walmart beats profit estimates on buoyant online sales

Walmart Inc posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly same-store sales and beat expectations for profit on Tuesday amid a surge in its online business with higher spending on electronics, sporting goods and groceries. Sales at U.S...

MP govt to set up 'gau cabinet' for cow protection: Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a gau cabinet for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. The first meeting of the gau cow cabinet will be held on Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020