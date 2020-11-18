Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, claims inflation, unemployment rate at all-time high

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday continued his attack on the Central government and claimed that inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, claims inflation, unemployment rate at all-time high
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday continued his attack on the Central government and claimed that inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said that the public morale is crumbling and social justice is being crushed daily.

"Banks are in trouble and GDP too. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. Public morale is crumbling and social justice is being crushed daily. Development or destruction?" he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Over the past few months, the Congress leader has been targeting the Centre on various issues, including the handling of the coronavirus crisis, economic conditions in the country and unemployment, among others and alleged that the government was not doing enough to resolve these issues. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares tank 20 pc after getting placed under moratorium

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday tanked as much as 20 per cent to hit its lowest permissible trading limit on Wednesday after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board. The scrip cracked...

Monthly active users for Flipkart, PhonePe at 'all-time high': Walmart

E-commerce giant Walmart has clocked 1.3 per cent increase in net sales in its international business at USD 29.6 billion in the third quarter ended October 31, supported by strong results of Flipkart and PhonePe that saw all-time high mont...

Walmart beats profit estimates on buoyant online sales

Walmart Inc posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly same-store sales and beat expectations for profit on Tuesday amid a surge in its online business with higher spending on electronics, sporting goods and groceries. Sales at U.S...

MP govt to set up 'gau cabinet' for cow protection: Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a gau cabinet for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. The first meeting of the gau cow cabinet will be held on Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020